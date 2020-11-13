February 27, 1940 — October 24, 2020

Eugene Paul “Gene” Anderson passed away in his home on Oct. 24, 2020, in St. George, Utah, at the age of 80. He was born Feb. 27, 1940, in Litchfield, MN, to Andrew and Louella Tesch Anderson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Louella Anderson; brother, Bob (Janice) Anderson; and sister, Carol (Ron) Servin.

After graduating from Litchfield High School, Gene enlisted in the U.S. Air force, where he met and married the love of his life in Casablanca, Morocco, Angela. After serving his country and honorably discharged from the US Air Force, he lived with his wife in California, before returning back to Litchfield.

Gene worked as a painter before he started his career at the US Post Office. He transferred in 1986 to St. George, Utah. He retired after 37 years of government service. Retired life was all about his grandkids, which he enjoyed every minute of. He also enjoyed hiking with the men’s group from church and reminiscing with his high school buddies.

Gene is survived by his wife, Angela Castelli Ponzio; daughter, Vanessa Michelle Anderson; son, Christopher (Tiffany) Anderson; grandkids: Abbie Michelle, Christopher Braden, and Andrew Michael Anderson; brothers: Jerry Anderson and Ron Anderson; and sisters: Joann (Paul) Foley and Beverly (Gary) Finken.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Calvary Chapel, 3922 Pioneer Road, St. George, Utah.

