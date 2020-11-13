St. George Police Department’s online reporting system not designed for mask violations

Composite image with 2018 file photo as background image and overlay by Sanfel/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department’s online reporting system gives the public the ability to file web-based reports for certain types of incidents — but violations involving the recent mask mandate is not one of them.

According to the St. George Police Department, the Citizen Online Reporting System, first implemented in 2014, is designed for the public to report incidents that have already occurred, not for incidents that pose a current threat or require an officer’s prompt response.

The online system is not designed to report violations of the governor’s COVID-19 Emergency Mask Mandate. Complaints involving mask mandate violations must be filed with the Utah Occupational Safety and Health Division.

The online citizen police report system is only meant to be used to submit a report involving an incident that takes place within city limits, which will then be reviewed by an officer.

The following questions can help determine if using the online reporting system is appropriate.

Is the incident an emergency?

Did this incident occur somewhere other than the City of St. George?

Are there any known or potential suspects?

Is there an ongoing threat of violence? If yes, call 911.

Is there any apparent evidence that needs to be collected?

Does the total value of the property stolen or damaged exceed $1,500?

Does this involve a domestic partner, roommate or spouse?

Does the incident involve lost or stolen prescription drugs?

Any questions on whether the system is appropriate for the type of incident being reported can be directed to the St.George Police Dispatch at 435-627-4300.

For Washington City residents, anyone with questions regarding the mask mandate involving a business can call the Utah Occupational Safety and Health Division, according to Washington City Police Chief Jason Williams, who said they have only received a few calls since the mandate was ordered. He went on to say that anyone with questions or concerns relating to mask-wearing in public can call the Southwest Utah Public Health Department at 435-673-3528.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.