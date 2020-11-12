No outside spectators to be permitted at Snow Canyon vs. Pine View semifinals football game

Crimson Cliffs at Pine View football, Oct. 30, 2020 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County School District announced on Facebook today that no outside spectators will be allowed into the stadium at Pine View High School to watch the 4A state semifinals football game between the Panthers and Snow Canyon Warriors on Friday.

Football players are each being issued two wristbands that will be used to grant entry. These wristbands are intended for parents, but the players are able to give them to whomever they choose. No other passes will be accepted at the gates, and tickets will not be for sale. This restriction includes district, Washington County School District Foundation and UHSAA passes.

The announcement comes on the heels of another day of record COVID-19 infection numbers, with 156 new cases being reported in St. George alone Thursday morning.

However, the game is being allowed to continue because the football players themselves have displayed how effective following health guidelines can be. Football players have been asked to maintain social distance and wear masks, even in practice when possible.

On Nov. 11, 1,360 players, coaches and trainers were tested in the state of Utah. Only 49 came back positive.

“We’ve heard anecdotal evidence these kids in football programs are taking this seriously,” Dr. Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist with the Utah Department of Health, said. “This is clear evidence for the rest of us that these measures work.”

Per MaxPreps, Pine View has 68 players with issued uniform numbers and Snow Canyon has 43. These numbers may not exactly reflect roster counts, but roughly 111 players means that up to 222 fans will be in attendance, not including game officials, referees and media.

For those that will be unable to attend, the game will be broadcasted on 97.7 FM radio and livestreamed on KSL.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.