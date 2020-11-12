Final 2 days of Red Rock Film Festival’s ‘Red Film Market’ to feature veterans films, more

Stock image of film reels | Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Red Rock Film Festival’s Red Film Market Cinema Conference is taking place at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta in Ivins featuring full-length internationally released features and short films in all genres.

As many think about Veterans Day, the U.S. premiere of Jaremey McMullin’s “Silkies” will prompt the audience to ask, “Why are these military vets marching in their underwear for a serious cause,” a press release for the event said.

“Silkies” takes another approach to healing by vets who hike 22 kilometers with 22 kilograms on their backs in military underwear.

The conference will also include a showing of “Veterans Journey Home: Kalani’s Story.”

The first in a series of short documentaries telling a different story of soldiers returning from war. “Veterans Journey Home: Kalani’s Story,” tells of American veterans and their struggle to transition back to civilian life with post-traumatic stress disorder, addiction and suicide rates much higher than the general population. Soldiers returning home need “reverse boot camp,” information about the film said.

Other films of interest showing include Chris White’s “Electric Jesus” about an American oddity from the ’80s: Christian hair metal.

This music-comedy stars Andrew Eakle as Erik a shy, quiet type that’s passionate for his Christian rock band fronted by Michael (Wyatt Lenhart of “Star Trek Continues”) and promoted by a Lord loving Skip (Brian Baumgartner of “The Office”). Complications arise when a woebegone pastor (Judd Nelson of “The Breakfast Club) has a 16-year-old daughter, Sarah (Shannon Hutchinson), who stows herself away in the band’s RV.

The films will Friday and Saturday from 2-10 p.m. A full list of the films can be viewed here.

Tickets are $10 each per film or block of films. Day passes can also be purchased.

COVID-19 precautions

The Center for the Arts at Kayenta has implemented several precautions to keep patrons safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theater has been arranged for socially-distanced seating and requires parties to purchase their tickets together. Masks are required and patrons will have their temperature checked as they enter the theater. Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets online for cash-free transactions. Sanitary stations are available.

Event details

What: Red Film Market Cinema Conference.

When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 13-13, 2-10 pm.

Where: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.

Cost: $10 per film or film block. Day passes avaialable.

Purchase tickets: Online.

