Discover the Desert: Riding the Virgin River North Trail’s ‘missing link’

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — It’s all about connecting the community and getting out and exercising.

That’s what Kye Nordfelt, President of the Southern Utah Bicycle Alliance, told “Discover the Desert” host Colleen Rue as they rode their bikes along the “missing link” of the Virgin River North Trail paved path.

In this episode of “Discover the Desert” Rue takes her husband and two children along the “missing link” to show how this trail connector is making it easier for Southern Utahn’s to get out and exercise, whether they want a short walk or ride along the trail or they want to go for a long adventure.

Join Rue and crew in this episode of “Discover the Desert” and learn how to cycle from SunRiver to Washington City in the media player above

The “missing link” is a 1-mile plus section of the Virgin River North Trail.

Prior to the “missing link’s” completion, cyclists had to exit the trail onto a busy and potentially dangerous section of Riverside Drive until they were able to reconnect with the paved path.

The $1.89 million project was five years in the making and took the cooperation of multiple agencies including the bicycle alliance, the city of St. George, Washington City, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the Utah Department of Transportation, Washington County, the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation and many others.

Today, cyclists and other trail users can travel from Washington City all the way to SunRiver, with the eventual goal of building and connecting the trail all the way to Zion National Park.

The beautiful “missing link” takes riders across a boardwalk through sensitive ecology along the Virgin River which supports unique fish and birds.

“Bring the family out,” Rue said. “We have so many miles of bike paths here in St. George and Washington City and Washington County. Get out and enjoy it.”