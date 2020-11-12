Fall signing day 2020: Region 9 athletes commit to colleges

Cedar High School basketball player Dallin Grant signs his National Letter of Intent to Utah State University at Cedar High School on Nov. 11, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Athletes across Region 9 are declaring commitments to play their respective sports at the collegiate level Thursday, with additional athletes signing over the next few weeks due to COVID-19 restrictions.

See where the athletes are taking the next steps in their playing careers:

Canyon View High School

Jaylie Roden- Roden takes his discus throwing talents to Abilene Christian University.

Cedar City High School

Dallin Grant – The 6-foot, 7-inch small forward signed on with Utah State University on Nov. 11.

Dallin Grant of Cedar High School signs letter of intent to play basketball for Utah State University. pic.twitter.com/ZAO5tknuXq — St. George News Sports (@STGnewsSports) November 11, 2020

Logann Laws – The basketball and soccer standout will join BYU not on the court, but in the field as a javelin thrower. Laws throws in the 2019 state championships were the farthest of any competitor in any classification in the event.

Sydney Meek – Meek will sign her letter of intent to play softball at Olympic College in Washington state on Friday, Nov. 13.

Desert Hills High School

Mason Landdeck – The 6-foot, 2-inch guard signs on with Eastern Washington University in Zillah, Washington state.

Sienna Gargano – Region 9’s MVP defender heads to Pueblo, Colorado to join the Colorado State University-Pueblo ThunderWolves’ soccer team.

Chandler Reber – Reber signed on with Brigham Young University’s baseball program, adding his bat to their outfield.

Caitlin Romprey – The 2020 4A state champion in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard freestyle takes her talents to the University of Arkansas.

Dixie High School

Kylee Terrell – Terrell travels up Interstate 15 to Cedar City to join Southern Utah in the next phase of her softball career. Terrell will sign her letter of intent following Thanksgiving break.

Pine View High School

Alli Baker – One of only three girls athletes to post a 2.08 time in the history of the 800-meter in Utah history, Baker takes her track and field talents to BYU.

Sarah Brown – The gymnastics standout will join the Air Force Academy.

Averi Papa – Papa stays local and signs on with Dixie State to continue her basketball career on a full-ride scholarship. She was the only sophomore to earn second team all-region honors last season, behind two sophomores to be named to first team.

Snow Canyon High School

Landon Frei – Frei joins the Utes to play shortstop after hitting .390 through his first three years as a Warrior.

Welcome Landon Frei to the squad! The Snow Canyon product has hit .390 with 37 RBI. The shortstop also had a 1.063 OPS and three home runs. #goutes pic.twitter.com/OUypdI8ncw — Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) November 11, 2020

Carston Herman – The lefty pitcher is staying put in St. George, signing on with the Dixie State Trailblazers.

Katie Langford – One of Utah’s top spikers joins Utah State University for volleyball. Langford led Utah’s 4A classification with 511 kills this season, 109 more than second place.

Mayze Mosher – Mosher crosses a state line to join College of Southern Nevada’s baseball team.

Mason Strong – Strong signed on with Brigham Young University. The 6-foot catcher won the 2020 Perfect Game 17U World Series MVP in August.

Note: St. George News / Cedar City News will update this story as needed to include any additional athlete signings we may have missed. Please send photos and information to [email protected].

