Desert Pain expands to Beaver, Panguitch; Dr. Workman named Best of Cedar City by Chamber of Commerce

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — As a “total package” clinic, Dr. Ryan Workman and the interventional pain management team at Desert Pain Specialists treat patients from head to toe – and every joint in between.

The team of board-certified physicians at Desert Pain seeks to improve quality of life for the Southern Utah community through innovative pain management solutions. Across seven locations, they provide a comprehensive array of therapies to alleviate migraines, neck pain, back pain and chronic pain – from radiofrequency ablation and nerve blocks to steroid injections and lidocaine infusions.

Desert Pain also offers relief for sports-related injuries through minimally invasive, cutting-edge regenerative medicine treatments, including amniotic tissue allografts, platelet-rich plasma injections and stem cell therapy.

Workman was practicing in Las Vegas but was already making plans to relocate to Southern Utah when he connected with the Desert Pain team. They brought him on board to open the Cedar City clinic in May 2017.

“It’s been a heck of a ride since then,” he said. “It’s been awesome. The staff are amazing, the work environment is pleasant and all of the providers are top-notch, well-trained and a joy to work with.”

Recently, Workman was recognized as Medical Professional of the Year during the 70th annual Best of Cedar City awards, sponsored by the Cedar City Area Chamber of Commerce. He was nominated by a patient, and ballots were cast by residents throughout the community.

Workman was born and raised in the Salt Lake Valley. After graduating from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience, he left Utah to attend the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed a surgical internship and residency in anesthesiology at the University of Arizona Medical Center before receiving fellowship training in interventional pain management at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.

As a husband and father of nine children, Workman said he was looking for a safe community where his family could spend time together exploring the outdoors. He knew Southern Utah was the place he wanted to lay down roots and spend the rest of his life.

“Being in Cedar City is the most important move we’ve made since we moved out of Salt Lake City,” he said.

As Desert Pain continues expanding to better serve the Southern Utah community and beyond, Workman is now seeing patients in Beaver and Panguitch as well as Cedar City. Desert Pain is open Monday through Friday and can book most patients for same-day or next-day appointments. Workman said his team is dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience from the initial consultation through the procedure and aftercare.

“We pride ourselves on being able to see patients at their convenience and getting them treated as quickly as possible,” he added.

Workman said the challenge of being a pain management physician is operating with the knowledge that some patients will never be completely pain-free despite his best efforts. This is especially true for those living with chronic pain conditions.

But he said for many people, treatments at Desert Pain restore their mobility and significantly enhance their quality of life. Patients can again perform everyday tasks and participate in their favorite activities without pain – be it golfing, playing tennis, hiking or hunting.

“That’s the best reward as a pain physician, where someone is able to do something they love to do and have been unable to do because of their pain,” he said.

About Desert Pain Specialists

Desert Pain Specialists is Southern Utah’s premier interventional pain management team. The doctors and the entire staff are dedicated to helping patients find relief from their pain. Their state-of-the-art facility in St. George allows them to offer unmatched quality of care for their patients.

