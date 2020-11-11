Authorities release additional information on victim, circumstances of fatal fall at Lake Powell

Lake Powell photo courtesy of National Park Service, St. George News

ESCALANTE — The investigation into a fatal fall in Lake Powell in early October is continuing, but on Tuesday, authorities released some additional information.

According to a joint press release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, the victim of of the Oct. 8 fall from Willow Gulch in the Escalante Arm of Lake Powell has been identified as Cory James Christensen, a 49-year old male. Flagstaff, Arizona was his last known residence.

The press release further states that information and keys found inside the backpack Christensen was wearing when he fell led to a search for a vehicle. The vehicle was located by air by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and verification on the ground was made by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was located in Garfield County about 8 miles south of Escalante on the Hole in the Rock Road at the Zebra-Tunnel Slot Trail parking lot – approximately 35 miles from the location of the fall.

Based on conversations investigators had with eyewitnesses elsewhere in Christensen’s travels, it is believed he was traveling alone. Bicycle parts were found in his backpack, and investigators are considering the possibility that he rode an off-road bike from his vehicle to an area near his fall. The fall into Lake Powell was estimated to be between 350 to 400 feet.

No further information is available at this point, but the press release stated that the incident is still under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service and the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Kane County Sheriff’s Office at 435-644-2349.

Authorities expressed condolences to Christensen’s family and friends.

