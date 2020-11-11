October 12, 1944 — November 8, 2020

Laddie Boyd Dockstader, age 76, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Nov. 8, 2020. Boyd was born in Short Creek, Arizona to Theral Ray Dockstader and Leah Kilpack on Oct. 12, 1944.

Shortly after Boyd’s birth, his family moved to the Salt Lake Valley, where he spent his early years of school and upbringing. However, after his sophomore year at Murray High School, Boyd moved back down to Short Creek. From here, he began his junior year of high school at the new Colorado City Academy, where he graduated in 1962.

Boyd began his family at the age of 19 and built a home in Colorado City. He worked as a general contractor and developer. During his career, he traveled all over the western United States, where he grew his love of the Southwest and Native American culture. Boyd began working in Page, Arizona as a developer in the 70s until he retired in 2012.

Working alongside brothers and friends, his work led him to build many homes and communities, including his home town in Centennial Park, Arizona. Boyd’s charismatic personality opened up many friendships. Everywhere he went, he created quality relationships and noble friends. His long list of comrades and companions were a testament to his constant humor and happy disposition. In every faction of life, he brought a smile and a bright perspective. Paralleled with his constant humor was his grounded faith and devotion to the gospel of Jesus Christ. His life goal was to please his father in heaven and raise a righteous loving family.

Boyd is survived by three wives, 22 children, 60 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind eight sisters, five brothers, many nieces and nephews, and numerous friends. Boyd is proceeded in death by his father, mother, his brother, David, and sisters, Yvonne and Sharon, along with three sons, Aaron, George, and Lennie, and one daughter, Diana.

Due to untimely and unfortunate circumstances out of the family’s control, the services will be private and for close family members. Interment will take place Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Centennial Park Cemetery.

