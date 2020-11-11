Irene Giesela Hayes

April 13, 1940 — November 9, 2020

On Nov. 9, 2020, Irene returned to the loving arms of her eternal companion.

Irene was born April 13, 1940, in Tilsit, East Prussia to Walter and Ida Oltersdorf. When Irene was a young girl, her family moved to Germany. And later as a 19-year old teenager, along with her parents and younger brother, moved to the United States and made their home in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She attended LDS Business College where she met the love of her life, Terry Hayes. And on Sept. 3, 1963, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple.

Irene was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was very active in the Scouting Program, the Young Women’s Program, the Church Relief Society, and the Church Genealogy. She also worked for many years as a Temple worker in the Salt Lake and the St. George Temple.

Irene loved to sing, and on Sundays, you would see her sitting at the front of the chapel with members of the church choir during Sacrament Meeting. From 1998 to 2000 she served an LDS Mission to the Quezon City Philippines Mission with Terry. She loved to share the gospel of Jesus Christ with the people of Quezon City. And continued to share the gospel, long after they were released from their Mission. And returned home to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Irene worked for many years as a school lunch lady for various school districts in the Salt Lake area. She was loved and adored by the numerous children who walked through the cafeteria doors and will always be remembered as the best lunch lady.

Irene had a green thumb. And it showed by how beautiful her flowers looked, how green her grass was and how yummy and big her vegetables were. She also loved to crochet and bake. Irene had a huge heart and always had a smile for everyone she met.

She is survived by a brother, Chris and Janice Oltersdorf and four loving children, John and Trudy Hayes, Iris and Steve Anderson, Sharon Hayes, and Robert and Rebecca Hayes, 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the City View Memoriam Funeral Home, 1001 E. 11th Ave., Salt Lake City, Utah 84103. There will be a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in the City View Memoriam.

We also would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to Sun Tree Home and Hospice. And to all the staff at Bella Terra of St. George, Utah for the excellent care and love they gave to our mother over the past two and a half years.