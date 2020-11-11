Southern Utah man accused of molesting 3 children during camping trips with family

File photo of a Washington County Sheriff's Office vehicle, St. George, Utah, Jan. 30, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Beryl man accused of sexually abusing three children during a series of camping trips is scheduled to make an initial appearance in 5th District Court on multiple charges.

According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, Alberto Arellano, 47, has been charged with eight second-degree felony counts of sexual abuse of a child.

The charges stem from an investigation that began Oct. 20, when the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report that three children, ages 7, 9 and 10, had been sexually abused by the suspect, who was reportedly a friend of the children’s family.

The affidavit alleges that Arellano had inappropriately touched the children during a series of camping trips and other family gatherings.

During the first of three interviews conducted at the Children’s Justice Center, the 7-year-old told officers that Arellano touched her inappropriately and exposed himself to her during a camping trip near the Virgin River in Washington County.

Officers learned that Arellano allegedly took the child into the bathroom at the campground where he also committed other sexual acts.

The 9-year-old disclosed to officers that she was sexually abused by the suspect on multiple occasions, one of which took place while the child was swimming during one of the family camping trips.

Officers then spoke to the 10-year-old who recounted similar incidents involving the suspect that took place on at least four different occasions. The child also told police that Arellano would accompany the family on “every camping trip” they went on.

On Monday evening, the suspect was stopped by a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy for a traffic offense and was subsequently transported to the sheriff’s office to be interviewed on the allegations of sexual abuse.

Shortly after the questioning began, however, the suspect asked for an attorney and the interview was terminated. Arellano was transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility and the charges as listed were filed the following day.

Officers then learned that Arellano is from Mexico and is allegedly in the United States illegally and would likely flee the court’s jurisdiction if released, according to the no-bail order signed by District Judge Keith C. Barnes Tuesday.

As such, the suspect remains in custody without bail and is scheduled to make an initial appearance in 5th District Court Thursday via video.

