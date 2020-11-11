TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Nov. 13-15
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Impression & Abstraction | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Mary Manning | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Holiday Small Paintings Show | Admission: Free | Location: Maynard Dixon Legacy Museum, 2200 S. State St., Mt. Carmel.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Artist Reception for Mary Manning | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | Chalk Paint Advanced Techniques for Color and Style | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Lunch with the Doc | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Surgical Center, 676 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, starting at 6:30 p.m. | Water in Kanab Community Conversation | Admission: Free | Location: Kanab Museum website (online event).
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. | Southern Utah Yoga Fest | Admission: $14-$99 | Location: Southern Utah Yoga Fest website (online event).
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon | Alive at 25 | Admission: $40 | Location: Dixie State University, 300 S. 1000 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon | Utah Concealed Firearms Permit Class | Admission: $30-$35 | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | LaHoChi 13th Octave Energy Clearing Training | Admission: $347 | Location: Healthology Experts, 1224 S. River Road, Suite B100, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Red Lion Hotel, 850 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 4-6 p.m. | Moon Dreamcatcher Workshop | Admission: $33 | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Ramada Cedar City, 1575 W. 200 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. PDT | Spirit Connection with Jo’Anne Smith | Admission: $45 | Location: Virgin River Hotel & Casino, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon | Virtual Sunday Service | Admission: Free | Location: Center for Spiritual Living St. George website (online event).
- Sunday, noon to 5:30 p.m. | Energy Alchemy Training | Admission: $67 | Location: Healthology Experts, 1224 S. River Road, Suite B100, St. George.
- Sunday, 6-8:30 p.m. | Etheric New Moon Ceremony | Admission: $33 | Location: Bristlecone Company, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 6-9 p.m. | New Moon Ceremony: Seeds of Passion | Admission: $66 | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Open Mic Night | Admission: Free | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 1-10 p.m. | RFM Cinema Conference | Admission: $10-$150 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time at Bare Foot | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Building C, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Holiday Kickoff Parking Lot Boutique | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Nailed Studio & Academy, 141 W. Brigham Road, Suite C, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Holiday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
Music
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | David Archuleta | Admission: $39-$69 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PDT | JAMIT Las Vegas | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Reciprocity at Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Jerry Allen | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. MST | Vinyl Fusion | Admission: Free | Location: Beaver Dam Station & Bar, 411 N. Old Highway 91, Littlefield.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Reality Check | Admission: $5 | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Lady Wolf Book Signing & Release | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street Books Cedar City, 25 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 3 p.m. MST | The Lights: Las Vegas Area | Admission: $12-$47 | Location: Mesquite Motorcross Park, 970 E. Peppermill Palms Blvd., Littlefield.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Thursday, Friday and Saturday, starting at 8:30 a.m. | SXS Adventure Rally | Admission: $45-$135 | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 3351 Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Teryx KRX 1000 Demo Tour | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 3351 Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
- Saturday, starting at 8:15 a.m. | NRL 22 | Admission: $10-$15 | Location: Southern Utah Practical Shooting Range, 1134 S. Regional Park Road, Washington City.
- Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | Intro to Lifting Workshop | Admission: $20 | Location: RevvFitness, 75 N. 200 West, Suite 2, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Community Garden Cleanup | Admission: Free | Location: MoFACo Community Garden, 2341 Arrowhead Trail, Santa Clara.
