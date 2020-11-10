1934 — November 8, 2020

William R. Burch “Bill,” 86, of Beaver Dam, Arizona, died on Nov. 8, 2020, at his home surrounded in love by his family.

Bill was born in 1934 in Heber, Utah to Hilton L. Burch and LaVon McKnight who raised him in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is survived by his wife, Susan Burch; brothers: Kent Burch and Richard (Connie) Burch; his children from his first wife, Janet Todd: Alan Burch (Maria), Ann Seymour, William Hilton Burch, and James R. Burch who preceded him in death; stepchildren: Justin Griffith (Mary Jane) and Nicole Martin; nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

As a young child, Bill was passionate about the outdoors. He loved to spend time at Ma and Pa’s place, and with his father and brothers fishing and hunting. He graduated from Wasatch High School and attended Utah State University. One of Bill’s proudest accomplishments was earning his Eagle Scout. As a father, Bill continued those traditions by taking his children pheasant hunting, fishing and teaching them all about the outdoors.

Bill served as a city policeman in Heber and went on to join the Utah Highway Patrol. He was stationed in Monticello, Beaver, and Cedar City, Utah. He completed his career working for the Utah Department of Transportation. After his retirement, he and Susan relocated to warmer weather in sunny Beaver Dam, Arizona. This move allowed him to be closer to and spend more time with his brothers. They had fun acting like kids again taking long ATV rides, target shooting, and reminiscing about childhood memories.

He was civic-minded and loved being a part of his community. He was elected to the Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire Board and served as chairman for eight years. Even after his years as chairman, he still enjoyed spending time with Chief Hunt, Battalion Chief Ojeda, and the rest of the fire department personnel. He also taught community courses in first aid and defensive driving.

Bill’s love of the outdoors continued throughout his life. The mountains were his sanctuary where he could get away from the bustle of the city and surround himself by nature with its beautiful views and starlit nights. He enjoyed the summers that he spent at his cabin at Scofield West where he made many friends and taught his grandkids to fish, target shoot, ride four-wheelers and hunt. He and his fishing buddy, Jesse Christensen, won the Scofield fishing derby three years in a row. More important than the trophy was the opportunity for Bill to tell his tall tale stories about the “big one.”

Throughout his life, Bill was seldom without a dog by his side. He will be incredibly missed by his last dog, Willey, who as a puppy used to sleep in Bill’s Pendleton shirt pocket. Willey loved Bill to the end, watching over him and laying by his feet during his last moments.

Bill was a good and honorable man. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed.

The family would like to thank the Hospice team, especially Jennifer Nielsen, Gail Birch and John Gurley for their compassionate service.

Bill will be buried in a private graveside ceremony in Heber, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Bill to the Mesa View Hospice, 330 Falcon Ridge Pkwy, #200B, Mesquite, Nevada 89027, 702-346-3088.

