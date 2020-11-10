James Lyle Burbank

November 5, 2020

On Nov. 5, 2020, after complications due to COVID-19, and years of fighting a battle with a nefarious criminal name Cancer — who has plagued our society for far too long. Jim became very sick with pneumonia on top of all his complications. Jim fought so hard to be able to return home to his family.

Jim was a proud Marine and served 25 years in the military. He said, “It nurtured me, and it gave me the most satisfying years of my life.” He served in many different places and experienced many different life cultures. Jim drove a truck for United Van lines for 20 years. Jim loved driving trucks since it took him all over the USA. After selling his truck and going to retire.

He couldn’t hold still and went to work for Reid Ashman where he met friends and very fine people.

Jim loved his family and friends and you always knew where you stood with Jim. He loved having family and friends over, that was his excuse to go buy steaks at “Albertsons” and show off his barbecue skills on his smoker.

Jim loved to golf and wanted to retire and play Golf for his remaining days. “But that damn right shoulder” was only allowing him a score of 24; handicap.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Tanna Burbank, His children, Michelle and Jarrod (Jody). Brother Alan, sister in law Susie Burbank, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Stepchildren Maria and Margie

He was proceeded in death by his mother and father Lyle and Edna Burbank, younger brother Dale and second wife Angie and stepson Ricky.

We love you Jimmy, and we want to thank you for being such a good, loving and caring stepfather to: Dawna Hillman, Darla Faux-Hillman and Brian Hillman. We miss and love you and until we meet again.

A memorial and military honors will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Pine View Mortuary 566 N. Mall Drive, St. George, Utah

* Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Thank you.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite animal charity.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222.