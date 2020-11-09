Golfers descend on Mesquite for Nevada Open pro tournament; free to spectators

Links of the CasaBlanca Golf Club, Mesquite, Nevada, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Mesquite Gaming, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Nevada’s longest-running professional golf tournament, the Nevada Open, kicks off Tuesday with a prize of $150,000.

The player field for the three-day tournament is set, and Mesquite Gaming is excited to welcome 224 players traveling from more than 25 states. The 54-hole event will take place through Thursday and will be played on Mesquite Gaming’s most prestigious courses, the CasaBlanca Golf Club and the Palms Golf Club, according to a press release.

Over the years, Nevada Open spectators have seen an impressive field of players including Tony Finau, Nate Lashley, Charlie Hoffman, Craig Barlow, Boyd Summerhayes, Kevin Stadler and Jay Don Blake; along with notable past champions Mark Anguiano, Trevor Simsby, Robert Gamez, Vic Wilk, Kevin Penner and Tom Lehman. Last year’s champion, Brett White from Houston, Texas, will be returning to defend his title.

This year’s tournament will also include 15-year-old Ali Mulhall, the first female player to compete in the Nevada Open. Mulhall, nicknamed “Gator,” is a two-time Future Champions Junior Golf national champion, a two-time Drive, Chip & Putt national finalist at Augusta National Golf Club – home of the Masters Tournament – and has over 200 tournament wins.

“Each year we see a very impressive field of players and we’re looking forward to seeing how this year’s group performs as their season comes to a close,” Christian Adderson, tournament director for Mesquite Gaming, said in the release. “Both the CasaBlanca and Palms golf courses are in excellent shape for three days of competitive play. We’re excited to once again highlight Mesquite as the perfect golf resort destination.”

The tournament is free for all spectators. Viewers are encouraged to stay on the cart path during tournament play for the safety of bystanders and players. The championship ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the CasaBlanca Golf Club.

For more information on the upcoming tournament, visit the CasaBlanca Resort & Casino website and follow the CasaBlanca Resort & Casino on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Mesquite Gaming

Mesquite Gaming, located 77 miles north of Las Vegas, includes Virgin River Hotel-Casino-Bingo and CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Golf-Spa. A premier golf destination, Mesquite Gaming owns and operates the Palms Golf Club and the CasaBlanca Golf Club. Combined, the two properties feature 1,186 guest rooms, 76,000 square feet of casino space with 1,600 slot machines and 36 gaming tables and 70,000 square feet of meeting and convention space including an outdoor entertainment venue. For more information, visit the Mesquite Gaming website.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.