Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Cedar City Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a non-family abduction of a 5-month-old. An emergency alert was sent out early Saturday morning and the child was found later.

ST. GEORGE —It was a windy and chilly November morning as a small crowd of church officials and guests gathered in Washington Fields Saturday for the groundbreaking of the Red Cliffs Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

ST. GEORGE — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert ordered a statewide mask mandate and also ordered that households may not participate in or host social gatherings other than with people in their immediate households for the next two weeks. These moves are in response to an ongoing surge in the COVID-19 pandemic.

ST. GEORGE — The Snow Canyon Fire, which led to a temporary closure of state Route 18 and threatened Diamond Valley, has been halted as of noon Saturday. Authorities said the fire may have been sparked by target-shooting, then fueled by overnight winds.

ST. GEORGE — Utah’s largest teachers union called for the governor to move all public secondary schools in high coronavirus transmission areas to remote learning as Southern Utah and the state reported their second-worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.

