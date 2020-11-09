The quest for better sleep: Q&A with the sleep specialists at Best Mattress

Photo by Totojang/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Most people will spend about 26 years sleeping over the course of their lifetime. That’s 9,490 days, or 227,760 hours. However, studies have shown that some of those same people also spend roughly seven years just trying to fall asleep.

The quest for better sleep – and more of it – is seemingly never-ending. Here, the sleep specialists at Best Mattress aim to answer some common customer questions and concerns.

Does size really matter?

Best Mattress general manager Joe Graziano says mattress size is key when it comes to a good night’s sleep. Even if your bed is comfortable, getting to a restful state may be challenging if your feet are hanging off the end or you’re worried about rolling off the side. Whether sleeping alone or with a partner, bigger is better.

While a full size bed can accommodate a couple, these mattresses are also ideal for giving a single sleeper plenty of room without taking up too much space. Taller sleepers may want to upgrade to a queen.

For two people to get the maximum comfort, Graziano recommends buying the largest mattress a bedroom will allow. King beds measure 80 inches long by 76 inches wide, the size of two extra-long twin mattresses combined. However, a California king mattress is 84 inches long and 72 inches wide, and this slimmer profile allows it to slip into rooms without an abundance of space.

Learn more about finding the perfect California king mattress here.

What’s the best mattress on the market right now?

Research shows that up to 68% of Americans experience difficulty sleeping at least once a week. While various physical and psychological factors play a role in sleeplessness, a comfortable mattress can have a profound effect on sleep quality and overall wellness. Choosing the right mattress means making a smart investment in your health and well-being for the next several years.

“The ‘best mattress’ is really subjective to each individual,” Graziano said. “It is such a personal purchase that you really can’t say one mattress is the absolute best.”

As an industry leader for over 100 years, Sealy offers hybrid mattresses that combine cooling memory foam with Posturepedic technology for support. The BeautyRest Black series mattresses are among the top-rated mattresses currently available to consumers, Graziano said, offering pressure relief, cooling technology and pocketed coil support to ensure a great night’s rest.

If you’re concerned that a particular mattress may not suit you, you can rest assured knowing that all Best Mattress products come with a sleep satisfaction guarantee: If you don’t love your mattress after 120 days, exchange it without a restocking fee.

Read more about choosing the right mattress here.

I regularly wake up hot and sweaty. What can I do to sleep more comfortably?

Overheating is one of the most common reasons people don’t sleep well, especially in warm climates like Southern Utah. Instead of setting the thermostat lower, consider switching to a mattress with enhanced airflow and cooling features.

Tempur-Pedic’s LuxeAdapt mattresses include the removable and washable SmartClimate Dual Cover System, made from a heavy yarn fabric that creates a cooling effect without chemicals. The Breeze series is designed specifically for hot sleepers with a layer of Cool+ phase change material, which absorbs body heat and will begin to lower your internal temperature as soon as you climb into bed.

If you’re not ready to replace your bed, Graziano recommends trying a temperature control mattress protector. Not only do they guard against spills, bedbugs and other irritants to help extend the life of a mattress, but they’re also built with the latest technology to keep sweaty sleepers resting more comfortably.

Shop mattresses with cooling technology here.

I sleep on my side. How can I avoid waking up with back pain?

Because every body is different, sleep position is perhaps the most crucial factor to consider when selecting a mattress. With an unsupportive mattress, side sleepers may suffer from shoulder, hip and lower back pain or experience numbness in their hands upon waking up.

“We have mattresses that will help reduce this by putting less pressure on your pressure points and conforming to your body,” Graziano said. “There are many mattresses designed for the side sleeper in mind.”

Side sleepers generally prefer a medium-soft mattress to help the spine remain in alignment while providing cushion to the shoulders and hips. Because all mattresses soften over time, Graziano suggests considering a bit firmer – but still comfortable – option that will provide night after night of restful sleep for years to come.

Browse the best mattresses for back pain and arthritis sufferers here.

Best Mattress began serving the Las Vegas community in 1994 and has since grown to 23 locations in Nevada and Southern Utah. Promising guaranteed low prices and unbeatable customer service, their selection of mattresses, bases and foundations, bed frames, bedding, pillows and other accessories ensures quality sleep is no longer just a dream.

To speak with a sleep specialist today, call 877-759-8155 or visit their website for more information.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Best Mattress | Telephone: 877-759-8155 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

| Website. Locations: St. George East: 2376 Red Cliffs Drive | 435-251-9585. St. George West: 1177 W. Sunset Blvd. | 435-656-3560. Mesquite, Nevada: 1060 W. Pioneer Blvd. | 702-345-3537.



Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.