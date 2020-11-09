Police: Teenager runs red light, triggers collision on Red Cliffs Drive

ST. GEORGE — A two-car collision at the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and 2450 East in St. George Monday afternoon resulted in minor injuries and a teenage driver receiving a citation for running a red light.

The crash occurred shortly before 12:15 p.m. Officer Tiffany Atkin of the St. George Police Department told St. George News the vehicles involved were a black Toyota 4Runner driven by a 17-year-old female with three other female passengers under the age of 18 and a gray GMC Yukon driven by a 62-year-old male.

The driver of the Yukon was turning east onto Red Cliffs Drive, Atkin said, when the driver of the 4Runner heading south went through the red light and struck it.

Atkin said the occupants of both vehicles sustained minor injuries but did not require medical transportation.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The driver of the 4Runner was cited for failing to obey a traffic signal.

“I think it just goes back to not being distracted while driving, and waiting to make sure that the lanes of travel are clear before you make those turns,” Atkin said.

