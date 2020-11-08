Cedar City sees first snowfall of season; winter weather advisory remains in effect

Cedar City sees its first snowfall of the season, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 8, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City saw it’s first snowfall this weekend, with a storm bringing rain showers and snow showers sweeping across Southern Utah.

According to the National Weather Service, a strong storm will continue to impact the west coast through Monday.

A winter weather advisory was issued Sunday at 2:56 p.m. and remains in effect until 5 a.m. Monday throughout southcentral and southwest Utah, which includes the cities of Beaver, Cedar City, Kanab, Milford and Escalante.

Conditions in Cedar City at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday showed heavy snow, ice and fog. Snow showers are likely to continue with a 60% chance primarily between 8 and 11 p.m., and total accumulation through the night shows approximately an inch. The low is 23 degrees Fahrenheit.

The National Weather Service shows a 50% chance of continued snowfall until 11 a.m. Monday, and the day is expected to gradually clear up after that and settle at a high of 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

For St. George, following a rainy day, precipitation is expected to continue and possibly mix with snow showers after 8 p.m. Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky and a low temperature of 37 degrees Fahrenheit. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

The National Weather Service advises travelers to slow down and use caution while driving. Roadways could be slippery and less traveled roads could be covered in snow.

