Amber Alert issued for infant in Cedar City

Written by or for St. George News
November 7, 2020
Police are looking for 31 Emily Luciano, who reportedly abducted f5-month-old Peyton Everett Caraballo-Winston (pictured) Friday afternoon | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Cedar City Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a non-family abduction of a 5-month-old. An emergency alert was sent out early Saturday morning.

Image of a 2016 black Toyota Camry. | Photo courtesy of Toyota Motor Corporation, St. George News

The online Amber Alert asks residents to watch for a black 2016 Toyota Camry, with Utah plate number F299SF. The suspect is 31-year-old female Emily Luciano, who reportedly abducted 5-month-old Peyton Everett Caraballo-Winston. Luciano is described as follows:

  • Race: Asian or pacific islander
  • Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
  • Weight: 200 pounds
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown

Caraballo-Winston is described as follows:

  • Race: White
  • Height: 1 foot, 9 inches
  • Weight: 16 pounds
  • Hair: Blonde
  • Eyes: Blue

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar City Police Department at 435-586-9445 or call 911.

