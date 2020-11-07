Amber Alert issued for infant in Cedar City

ST. GEORGE — The Cedar City Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a non-family abduction of a 5-month-old. An emergency alert was sent out early Saturday morning.
The online Amber Alert asks residents to watch for a black 2016 Toyota Camry, with Utah plate number F299SF. The suspect is 31-year-old female Emily Luciano, who reportedly abducted 5-month-old Peyton Everett Caraballo-Winston. Luciano is described as follows:
- Race: Asian or pacific islander
- Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
- Weight: 200 pounds
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
Caraballo-Winston is described as follows:
- Race: White
- Height: 1 foot, 9 inches
- Weight: 16 pounds
- Hair: Blonde
- Eyes: Blue
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar City Police Department at 435-586-9445 or call 911.
