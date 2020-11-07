Amber Alert issued for infant in Cedar City

Police are looking for 31 Emily Luciano, who reportedly abducted f5-month-old Peyton Everett Caraballo-Winston (pictured) Friday afternoon | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Cedar City Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a non-family abduction of a 5-month-old. An emergency alert was sent out early Saturday morning.

The online Amber Alert asks residents to watch for a black 2016 Toyota Camry, with Utah plate number F299SF. The suspect is 31-year-old female Emily Luciano, who reportedly abducted 5-month-old Peyton Everett Caraballo-Winston. Luciano is described as follows:

Race: Asian or pacific islander

Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

Weight: 200 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Caraballo-Winston is described as follows:

Race: White

Height: 1 foot, 9 inches

Weight: 16 pounds

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar City Police Department at 435-586-9445 or call 911.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.