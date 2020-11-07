Fire crews bring a halt to Snow Canyon Fire

The glow of flames from the Snow Canyon Fire looms in the distance behind Diamond Valley Elementary School in Diamond Valley, Utah, on Nov. 6, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — The Snow Canyon Fire, which led to a temporary closure of state Route 18 and threatened Diamond Valley, has been halted as of noon Saturday. Authorities said the fire may have been sparked by target-shooting, then fueled by overnight winds.
The fire had grown to 1000 acres by morning before crews halted its progress.
“It’s not 100 percent contained,” said Utah Division of Forestry Fire Warden Adam Heyder. “But we’ve halted its progress. We didn’t expect it to be fully contained just yet. It’s rugged terrain up here, and we’ve got no aircraft on the fire right now.”
Heyder said that crews from 11 agencies pitched in to stop the fire, but there was still work to be done.
“We’ve got crews mopping up hotspots around the perimeter,” he said. “Now we’re just hoping for some rain today. That may do the trick.”
