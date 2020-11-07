‘The ultimate patient experience’: Rejuvenating skin without surgery at Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser

Photo by mi-viri/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — As Southern Utah’s newest medical spa, Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser not only provides signature facials, Botox, fillers and facial threads, they also offer the most advanced laser technology for skin rejuvenation on the market.

Shannon Evans, owner of Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser, said they are also the only clinic in the St. George area providing comfort sedation from a board-certified anesthesiologist in conjunction with the laser skin therapy. Their team of skin care specialists are committed to providing the ultimate patient experience.

“Each laser skin treatment begins with a thorough and caring professional skin consultation,” Evans said. “Treatments are selected and optimized to meet the specific needs of each patient with the most innovative and comprehensive products and technologies.”

Turn back time with skin tightening

With age, skin becomes looser, more wrinkled and less full because it is breaking down faster than it can naturally rejuvenate. Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser is the only clinic in Southern Utah offering the Profound Lift, a new energy-based treatment that Evans said can turn back the effects of time.

During a single treatment, which lasts between 45 and 90 minutes, the Profound Lift uses microneedling technology to transmit radio frequency energy at the ideal depth and temperature to stimulate the production of collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid. These building blocks help skin retain its smooth, elastic, youthful appearance.

“The Profound Lift provides one-third the results of a surgical facelift without surgery, minimal cost and less downtime,” Evans said. “For most patients, one treatment is all that’s needed and will last several years.”

The system delivers energy to the deeper skin layers for maximum benefit. Profound Lift has demonstrated a 100% response rate for facial wrinkles in clinical trials, Evans said. When used on the body, it can also smooth cellulite with a 94% response rate.

Picture a new ‘you’ with photorejuvenation

Photorejuvenation using intense pulsed light technology is a noninvasive skin renewal method that targets specific concerns of photoaging skin as well as an overall decline in skin texture. The visible effects of aging on the skin include brown spots caused by sun damage and redness due to veins and capillaries.

Intense pulsed light therapy combats the signs of aging by delivering high-energy light waves to help eliminate superficial blood vessels, minimize the appearance of pigment and stimulate collagen production. It can also reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Evans describes the sensation of intense pulsed light therapy as a gentle flick accompanied by a flash of warm light. Brown spots may appear darker immediately after being treated, indicating a positive response. Gradually, these lesions will slough off to reveal healthier skin. Treatments should be done in a series for optimal results.

“The treatment series will leave you with a more even skin tone and a more youthful appearance,” she said. “The new skin will continue to improve over the next several months post-treatment.”

Scar resurfacing for a variety of conditions

Developed in Scandinavia, the Nordlys Ellipse skin resurfacing system effectively treats a wide variety of skin conditions, including scars from surgery, injuries, acne or everyday accidents. It employs a combination of fractional and infrared lasers in an all-in-one device that can cover both small and large areas of the body.

“Both scar tissue and the normal tissue that it replaces are made of collagen,” Evans said. “In normal tissue, the collagen fibers are placed in a random formation. But in scar tissue, the fibers in the scar are cross-linked, making them more noticeable.”

The Nordlys Ellipse uses intense pulsed light to stimulate vascular response in the blood vessels around a scar and trigger collagen replacement, while the non-ablative fractional laser creates small areas of controlled heat damage surrounded by healthy skin. When the body repairs this controlled damage, new collagen is deposited in the treated area.

Research shows that a combination treatment produces improved results with fewer sessions, Evans said. Most patients require three or four treatments, but this depends on the extent of scarring and skin response. Results are seen gradually after each session and vary by patient.

