Friday’s 4A playoff football scores

ST. GEORGE — Here are the scores from Region 9’s 4A football playoff action:

Sky View 35, Cedar 7

At Sky View, the Bobcats readily handled the Cedar Redmen, jumping to a 28-0 lead at halftime with the help of three rushing touchdowns by quarterback Kason Carlsen. Cedar got one back in the fourth quarter but fell short in its comeback attempt.

Pine View 49, Bear River 7

At Pine View, five interceptions and control over Bear River’s running game led the Panthers to a decisive win that never saw them trailing. Quarterback Brayden Bunnell went 16-29 with 228 yards and three touchdown passes, in addition to three interceptions of his own. The defense forced Bears QB Josh Payne to only complete nine of his 27 passing attempts and limited the ground game to 150 yards on 34 attempts to give Bunnell and Co. plenty of chances on offense, which they capitalized on.

Snow Canyon 20, Stansbury 19

At Snow Canyon, the Warriors completed a fourth-quarter comeback thanks to a late fumble recovery led to a touchdown-scoring drive. The Warriors trailed Stansbury 16-7 at the half but held the Stallions to only a field goal in the final two quarters.

