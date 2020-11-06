Winter storm watch forecasts up to 18 inches of snow in southern mountains; wind advisory extended

This 2019 file photo shows and area near Interstate 15 Exit 40, Southern Utah, Feb. 5, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Rebecca Guillen, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a winter storm watch for the southern mountains through the weekend. The wind advisory that was in effect for Friday has also been extended.

According to the winter storm watch, the southern mountains, including the cities of Panguitch, Bryce Canyon and Loa, could see heavy snow. The National Weather Service is forecasting as much as 4-18 inches from Saturday afternoon through late Sunday night.

In addition, a wind advisory for portions of Iron, Beaver and Washington counties has been extended. The advisory is in effect from noon Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday. This advisory comes on top of a red flag warning and forecasts south winds of 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

Gusty crosswinds are expected along east to west oriented routes, especially US Highway 6 and state Route 50. Blowing dust may temporarily reduce visibilities. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

The National Weather Service is advising extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. It is also recommended to secure outdoor objects.

For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website. Additional information on driving conditions can be found at the UDOT website, as well as UDOT’s Commuterlink for current road and weather conditions, or dial 511.

