Stock image, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Both directions of state Route 18 are closed due to a wildfire in the area, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Motorists are cautioned to avoid the area and use an alternate route. UDOT estimates the road will be reopened around 9 p.m.

St. George News is currently at the scene of the wildfire. This is a developing story.

