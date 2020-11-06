Dove Center able to provide financial empowerment classes thanks to grant from Allstate Foundation

Photo by dusanpetkovic/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Survivors of domestic violence are often asked, “Why don’t you just leave?” Unfortunately, it’s never that simple.

Financial abuse is the number one reason people stay in abusive relationships, according to The Allstate Foundation — an organization dedicated to ending domestic violence by providing survivors resources and education to become financially independent from their abusers. Thanks to a recent $20,000 grant, the Dove Center is able to do just that by continuing to offer a financial empowerment class.

Dove Center provides services to survivors experiencing abuse by offering safe shelter, counseling and support groups, court and hospital advocacy, transitional housing and more — in addition to helping survivors of sexual assault, sex trafficking, stalking and dating violence.

The organization’s financial empowerment class is just one of the ways employees help survivors become independent and heal from trauma.

“This class provides building blocks for sound financial understanding and application,” Bill Bluhm, instructor for the class and former member of DOVE’s board of directors, said in a press release.

Because financial abuse is used as a tactic to control and manipulate, survivors often experience a partner restricting daily spending or giving an allowance; a partner stealing identity, money, credit or property; a partner not allowing them to work or go to school; and a partner withholding basic living resources like food and medication. According to The Allstate Foundation, 99% of domestic violence cases in the U.S. include financial abuse.

In this class, clients of the Dove Center are able to do the following:

Set financial goals and personal budgets.

Learn about the different types of financial institutions, savings, checking accounts and interest.

Obtain information on credit and credit scores.

Learn how to fix credit and properly use credit cards.

Master smart shopping and when to make large purchases.

Learn how to manage risk.

“I’ve had ladies come up to me after a lesson and say, ‘I’ve never been taught this before,’” Bluhm said.

This 6-8 week class is offered to survivors, but Dove Center plans to extend the class to the community in the near future.

“The Allstate Foundation has been a valuable resource, not just for their funding support for victim services,” said Executive Director Lindsey Boyer. “Their awareness efforts help educate survivors and communities about the importance of financial empowerment necessary to combat abuse tactics that can keep abuse survivors financially trapped.”

To learn more about Dove Center’s financial empowerment class and other resources provided by The Allstate Foundation, click here.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.