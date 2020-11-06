An ‘exciting holiday tradition’: Bureau of Land Management begins selling holiday tree permits

A child selecting a Christmas tree, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Utah State University, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Each year, thousands of people find their Christmas and holiday trees on public lands. On Monday, the Bureau of Land Management began selling noncommercial permits to cut pinyon pine, juniper and fir trees in Utah.

According to a press release, permits are available for purchase at local BLM offices (see list below) during regular business hours, excluding federal holidays. Contact your local BLM office to find out the hours of operation for individual offices and/or whether you can get your permit in person, over the phone, or via email. You can also visit the BLM Utah website for operations updates.

“Keep safety in mind when participating in this exciting holiday tradition,” the press release stated. “Early season cutting is advised as winter weather conditions in the mountains are unpredictable. Be prepared for slick, snow-packed roads and carry chains.”

The BLM recommends using a four-wheel drive vehicle or snow machine in many locations. Stay on designated roads and trails and respect private property boundaries. Let someone know where you are planning to go and the approximate time you will return.

Remember to carry a cell phone, bring additional warm clothing, gloves, boots, a container of hot liquid, water, and a lunch or snack. Carry a flashlight, shovel, first-aid kit, matches, ax or handsaw, and a rope to secure your tree.

The local offices are as follows:

St. George Field Office (permits sold from the Cedar City Field Office)

Dates: Beginning Nov. 2.

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household.

Type: pinyon pine and juniper.

For more information: 435-865-3000 or [email protected]

Cedar City Field Office (176 East D.L. Sargent Drive, Cedar City, UT 84721)

Dates: Beginning Nov. 2.

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household.

Type: juniper, pinyon pine, and white fir.

For more information: 435-865-3000 or [email protected]

Richfield Field Office (150 E. 900 North, Richfield, UT 84701, or Henry Mountains Field Station, 380 S. 100 West, Hanksville, UT 84734)

Dates: Beginning Nov. 2.

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household.

Type: pinyon pine and juniper.

For more information: 435-896-1500 or [email protected]

Paria River District (669 South Highway 89 A, Kanab, UT 84741)

Dates: Beginning Nov. 2.

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household.

Type: juniper and pinyon pine.

For more information: 435-644-1200 or email [email protected]

Fillmore Field Office (95 E. 500 North, Fillmore, UT 84631, or Salt Lake Field Office, 2370 South Decker Lake Blvd., Salt Lake City, UT 84119)

Dates: Beginning Nov. 2.

Cost: $10 each with a limit of three per household.

Type: juniper and pinyon pine.

For more information: 435-743-3100 or [email protected]

Moab Field Office (82 East Dogwood, Moab, UT 84532)

Dates: Beginning Nov. 2.

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household.

Type: pinyon pine.

For more information: 435-259-2100

Monticello Field Office (365 North Main, Monticello, UT 84535)

Dates: Beginning Nov. 2.

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household.

Type: pinyon pine and juniper.

For more information: 435-587-1500

Salt Lake Field Office (2370 South Decker Lake Blvd., Salt Lake City, UT 84119)

Dates: Beginning Nov. 2.

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household.

Type: juniper and pinyon pine.

For more information: 801-977-4300 or [email protected]

**The Salt Lake Field Office also sells tree cutting permits for the Fillmore Field Office and BLM-managed lands in Elko County. Tree permits for Elko are $4 each with a limit of 10 per household.

Price Field Office (Price Field Office, 125 S. 600 West, Price, UT 84501)

Dates: Beginning Nov. 2.

Cost: $10 each with a limit of five per household.

Type: pinyon pine and juniper.

For more information: 435-636-3600 or [email protected]

Vernal Field Office (Vernal Field Office, 170 S. 500 East, Vernal, UT 84078)

Dates: Beginning Nov. 2.

Cost: $10 each with a limit of one permit per household.

Type: pinyon pine and juniper.

For more information: 435-781-4400 or [email protected]

If you are unsure which BLM office to contact please use the BLM Utah’s administrative boundary map. Additional information about BLM Utah tree permits is available online here.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.