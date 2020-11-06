What’s on the Menu: Breakfast at Jamba | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — Breakfast. Undoubtedly the most important meal of the day, and with menu items like warm steel cut oats topped with fresh fruits, turkey sausage wraps and healthy smoothies, Jamba is the perfect place to start the morning.

Jamba might be best known for their smoothies, but in this episode of “What’s on the Menu,” menu master Sheldon Demke invites his friend Sara Estridge to the Cedar City Jamba for a morning breakfast so good they will be asking for a second breakfast.

“Breakfast has never tasted so good,” Demke said.

Join Sheldon and Sara for a bowl of oats on episode 69 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

Mornings can get a little chilly, so the dining duo started off with Jamba’s organic steel cut oats, with their choice of fresh fruit, honey and a dash of brown sugar for toppings.

“The oatmeal was really, really delicious,” Estridge said. “It was just a really great way to start the day.”

Demke and Estridge also sampled the turkey sausage cheese wrap, featuring egg whites, turkey sausage and cheddar cheese all wrapped up in a warm tortilla.

“It was warm, it was gooey, it was cheesy, it melted in your mouth and it was perfect,” Demke said. “It’s a great morning little snacky-snack.”

Finally, the pair sip on breakfast perfection with one of Jamba’s staple smoothies, the Peach Perfection, featuring peaches, strawberries, mangoes and a host of fruit juices that combine to make a sweet and tart drink perfect for starting the day on the right mental and flavor note.

Jamba’s general manager Coryna Sulahria reiterated the importance of a good breakfast.

“You have to get up and make sure that you are level-headed for the whole day, have a lot of energy,” she said, “and Jamba is a great way to start that.”

Breakfast items are served all day, with the exception of the oatmeal, which is served until 2 p.m.

What’s on the Menu: Jamba | Brought to you by Camping World.

Resources

Jamba | Website.

Locations 473 S. River Road Suite A, St. George. 646 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Hours St. George: Sunday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cedar City: Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Telephone St. George, 435-359-1305. Cedar City, 435-263-0497.



Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.