Lion’s Gate offers 2 full-ride scholarships to help people find a path to recovery

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — As the holidays approach, Lion’s Gate Recovery, a Southern Utah-based addiction recovery center, is offering a special opportunity for two people to set their lives on a path toward recovery.

It is a path that Lion’s Gate owners Aaron Ward and Josh Campbell have both been on – and one they believe has the power to help people with substance abuse addiction reclaim their lives.

Since its beginnings, Lion’s Gate has helped many people find recovery and get their lives back. They have locations in St. George, Toquerville, Cedar City and their newest location in Parowan.

Lion’s Gate Recovery offers a variety of recovery programs for adults 18 and over, including day treatment, residential treatment, aftercare and free family groups.

The free family groups, which take place Tuesday nights in Cedar City and Wednesday nights in St. George, are something that Ward said he is very passionate about having available to the public.

Providing recovery services to the community is what drives Campbell and Ward to want to give back. They truly live by their motto that they are people in recovery helping people find recovery.

As such, they approach their treatments with a lot of empathy and a proven formula, which includes both the medical and emotional support a person with substance abuse needs.

“That comes in on the treatment side,” Campbell said. “They feel the caring about them. They feel loved – and some of them for the first time.”

To that end, Campbell and Ward are excited to once again be offering the scholarship program to two deserving people.

Insurance has improved for many looking to get into treatment for addictions, but some people still fall through the gaps and cannot afford the treatment or cannot afford it for long enough for them to safely be in recovery.

The scholarships are designed for those people who are highly motivated to take their life back but cannot afford an addiction recovery center.

“We try to help as many people as we can even if they don’t have the funding for treatment, this year especially,” Campbell said, adding that the state of Utah has seen an increase in substance abuse and mental health issues in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to give back as much as we can,” he said.

The scholarships include everything a person needs to begin and continue the substance abuse recovery process.

Treatments include the following:

Residential treatment.

Individual therapy.

Individual medical care.

Case management.

One month of sober living.

Aftercare.

“It’s everything you need to get your life back,” Campbell said.

And it works. Recent scholarship recipients Gaby Garcia and Brandon Burk expressed their sentiments about the program in testimonials.

“For me, recovery isn’t just about not drinking, it’s about living a life where I can be free and happy,” Burk said.

Garcia echoed those sentiments.

“It has absolutely helped me find me and who I’d lost along the way,” she said. “If you’re out there and you’re struggling with addiction, Lion’s Gate helped me, and I know they can help you.”

Both Ward and Campbell believe the holidays are a perfect time to offer the scholarships as it is often the most difficult time for those with substance addictions, as well as their friends and family who love them.

“It’s the hardest time of year for the alcoholic or addict. It’s harder for the family,” Ward said.

Information on how to apply for the scholarships is available by calling 866-471-9476 or visiting 260 W. St. George Blvd. in St. George or 535 S. Main St. #2 in Cedar City. More information about Lion’s Gate Recovery can be found on their website.

Scholarships will be awarded soon, Campbell said, and treatment begins shortly after they are awarded.

