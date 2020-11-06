Rollover slows traffic on I-15 in Washington City

Utah Highway Patrol vehicle in St. George, Utah, on June 10, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
ST. GEORGE —A rollover on southbound Interstate 15 slowed down traffic on the highway and in Washington City Friday afternoon.
The crash, which involved a blue Saturn sedan and no other vehicles, took place around 4:38 p.m. The vehicle rolled over on the freeway, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Mikki Vargas said.
Vargas had no other details as to what caused the rollover.
There were no injuries in the incident, and the scene was cleared after about 30 minutes.
Even after being cleared, there was residual slowing on southbound I-15 and traffic was also affected on the surface streets of Telegraph Street and Buena Vista Boulevard.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Chris Reed serves as weekend editor and reporter for St. George News. He has steadily moved east after growing up among the Valley girls of Southern California’s San Fernando Valley. He graduated from Cal State Northridge before spending a decade in Las Vegas. As a sports reporter and editor, he once compared shoe sizes with Shaq. As a news reporter and editor, he has covered parades, triumphs and tragedies. He also once got close to the stars doing publicity for a space module builder. He came to St. George for love and has grown to love the community. He is the proud father of two boys, his youngest a champion against both autism and Type 1 diabetes.