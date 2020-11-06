Rollover slows traffic on I-15 in Washington City

Utah Highway Patrol vehicle in St. George, Utah, on June 10, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —A rollover on southbound Interstate 15 slowed down traffic on the highway and in Washington City Friday afternoon.

The crash, which involved a blue Saturn sedan and no other vehicles, took place around 4:38 p.m. The vehicle rolled over on the freeway, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Mikki Vargas said.

Vargas had no other details as to what caused the rollover.

There were no injuries in the incident, and the scene was cleared after about 30 minutes.

Even after being cleared, there was residual slowing on southbound I-15 and traffic was also affected on the surface streets of Telegraph Street and Buena Vista Boulevard.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.