UPDATED: Brush fire burning above Winchester Hills threatens Diamond Valley residences, SR-18 reopened

Flames shoot up from the Snow Canyon Fire above Winchester Hills, Utah, on Nov. 6, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

WINCHESTER HILLS — A brush fire that has grown to 150 acres at Lava Ridge above Winchester Hills is threatening the neighborhood of Diamond Valley Friday.

The flames appeared to kick up with each gust of the growing wind. Authorities said the fire appeared to be human-caused and there were structures being threatened.

Residents south of Diamond Valley Drive are being alerted to prepare for possible evacuation from the fire, that has been named the Snow Canyon Fire.

For a time, state Route 18 was closed in both directions, but by 8:30 p.m. both sites were reopened. However, the Utah Department of Transportation warns traffic on the highway may still be affected by the fire overnight.

The flames appeared to be driven by the wind away from the Winchester Hills and The Ledges neighborhoods just to the south and moving north toward Diamond Valley.

In Diamond Valley, the streets were dark and quiet, save for the rush of wind. Behind homes on Sapphire Drive, smoke and an orange glow could be seen about a half-mile away as a smattering of fire vehicles were stationed nearby.

The fire was first reported around 6 p.m. The fire was burning short grass while the flames cast an orange glow on the rocks of the Red Cliffs Conservation Area.

Eleven fire agencies responded to the fire, including those from Diamond Valley, Dammeron Valley, Winchester, Santa Clara-Ivins, Veyo, Hurricane, Washington City, Bureau of Land Management and state park rangers.

This is a developing story.

Updated Nov. 6, 2020, 9 p.m.: SR-18 reopened, fire size update, report from Diamond Valley.

