September 15, 1930 — October 20, 2020

Alice H. Welker, 90, passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2020, in Orem, Utah at Summerfield Manor. She was born to Lorenzo and Ella Hunsaker on Sept. 15, 1930, in Elwood Utah.

She married Garr William Welker on March 8, 1956, in Las Vegas, Nevada and were sealed for time and all eternity in the St George LDS Temple on March 5, 1988. Garr passed away on June 16, 2016.

Alice had a great love for her family and enjoyed growing up with her two brothers and three sisters in the small town of Elwood Utah. She graduated from Cokeville High School in Cokeville Wyoming.

Alice loved music and especially loved to sing and dance. Her father taught his children many fun songs that they enjoyed throughout their lives.

She met Garr at a dance while living in Ogden Utah. She moved to Las Vegas to live with her sister Blanche and Garr followed and they were soon married.

Alice and Garr loved to travel and had many fun trips including a trip to Hawaii for their 25th wedding anniversary and a trip back east to visit family and traveled from Florida to Canada where they toured Niagara Falls. Their last big trip was an LDS Church history bus tour.

They loved the gospel and served as church missionaries as member locators and later as ordinance workers at St George Temple. Alice was loved by everyone she met for her loving and cheerful disposition.

Alice is survived by her sister, Gwen (Raymond) Peterson; her children: Betty (Jess) Ware, Patti (Ed) Smalley, Suzy (Ron) Brown, Christina (Lyle) Hougen; stepsons: Garr William Welker Jr, Robert (Susan) Welker; 20 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St George Blvd. A visitation will be held that day, prior to services, from noon to 12:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery. Live streaming webcast is available at www.metcalfmortuary.com by clicking on the obituary, then click on the broadcast at the bottom.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.