Red flag warning, wind advisory in effect in Southern Utah; gusts up to 50 mph expected

ST. GEORGE — A red flag warning and wind advisory are in effect in Southern Utah Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Friday in Washington, Iron and Beaver counties.

South winds of 25-35 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph are expected with relative humidity as low as 15%.

Gusty crosswinds are expected along east to west oriented routes, especially on Interstate 6 and state Route 50.

Blowing dust may temporarily reduce visibilities. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fires that start or existing fires may spread rapidly.

Precautions and preparedness

If you are traveling or planning to recreate using ATVs or similar vehicles, take the following precautions to avoid starting a wildfire:

Avoid driving or parking your vehicle in tall grass.

Never throw a lighted cigarette out of a vehicle.

When pulling a trailer, attach safety chains securely; loose chains can drag on the pavement and cause sparks, igniting roadside fires.

Look behind you before driving away from fire-sensitive locations such as areas with tall grass or campsites to check for signs of a developing fire.

Always use a spark arrester on internal combustion engines.

