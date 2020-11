A controlled fire burning near the Cedar City Regional Airport, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 5, 2020 | Photo by Paul Dail, St. George/Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A prescribed fire is burning near the Cedar City Regional Airport Thursday.

The Cedar City Fire Department is managing a controlled burn north of the Cedar City airport. It’s burning in an area off of 1600 North, east of the Cedar City Fire Station.

Smoke from the fire is visible in areas throughout Cedar City.

