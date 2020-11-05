November 1, 2020

Mildred “Mitzie” Mitchell, 75, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in St. George, Utah. Mitzie was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She married Gary Mitchell in Hyattsville, Maryland. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in March. Mitzie and Gary lived in Maryland for most of their lives before moving to Washington, Utah 10 years ago.

Mitzie enjoyed embroidery and sewing. She discovered a newfound love of quilting when she came to Utah. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family.

Mitzie is survived by her spouse, Gary; two children: Stacy Mossman (Gary) and Shawn Mitchell (Angie); five grandchildren: Laura Barker, Chase Buckley, Gabriella Mitchell, Elise Mitchell and Jonah Mitchell; and two great-grandchildren: Brantley Turner and Jackson Turner.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 8 a.m. at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, Nevada.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.