Police: Teen driver tries to beat stoplight, collides with mail delivery truck

WASHINGTON CITY — A teenage driver collided with a cargo box truck making a delivery to the Washington City post office Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The incident, which reportedly occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Telegraph streets, involved a maroon Toyota Avalon passenger car being driven by a 17-year-old female and a white delivery truck with an adult male driver

Washington City Police Lt. Kory Klotz said the driver of the cargo truck had been traveling west on Telegraph and was preparing to make a left turn onto southbound Main in order to make a delivery at the post office.

“So the light had turned yellow and there was a pickup truck coming eastbound on Telegraph and then a red maroonish Toyota Avalon coming eastbound,” Klotz said. “The truck slowed in the outside lane, but the red car accelerated to try to make the light.”

“The light turned red and the driver of the van didn’t see her coming when he made his turn,” he added. “The light was already red when he was turning and trying to get out of the intersection.”

The Toyota impacted the passenger side of the cargo truck as it was turning, causing heavy front-end damage to the car.

Although there was some damage to the rear passenger side of the box truck, the vehicle remained drivable. In fact, its driver was making his scheduled delivery at the post office dock when St. George News arrived at the scene.

Klotz said both drivers were wearing their seat belts and neither were injured in the crash. Neither vehicle was carrying any other occupants besides the driver, he said.

“No medical treatment given to anybody,” he said. “Seat belts definitely helped in this one, for sure.”

Meanwhile, the driver of the third vehicle, the pickup truck that did stop at the light, remained at the scene as a witness, Klotz said.

The Toyota’s driver received a citation for failure to yield at a stoplight.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

