Ask a Local Expert: What do people neglect most often on their trailers?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Whether it’s a motor home, fifth-wheel or toy hauler, failing to properly maintain a trailer may lead to a potentially deadly situation on the road.

Chris Alder, owner of On the Go Mobile RV & Trailer Repair, said that a trailer’s wheel bearings play an important role in maintaining even wear patterns on the tires and keeping them spinning freely.

Learn more about wheel bearings from On the Go Mobile RV & Trailer Repair in the “Ask a Local Expert” video in the media player above.

“To work efficiently, these bearings need proper lubrication,” Alder said. “Over time, as you go out camping, the wheel bearing grease breaks down due to excessive heat, dirt and debris.”

Alder added that if the bearings aren’t routinely cleaned and repacked, they will wear out and require replacement. If they are neglected to the point of breaking entirely, the wheel could fall off.

Most manufacturers recommend repacking wheel bearings after 7,000-10,000 miles of travel or every other year, Alder said.

“If you haven’t packed the wheel bearings in the last year or two, maybe it’s something we need to look into,” he said. “It’s always better to maintain your vehicle today than it is to repair it later. It saves you money in the long run.”

On the Go is based in St. George and has been serving customers across Southern Utah and the surrounding areas of Arizona and Nevada since 2012. Alder and his team offer comprehensive maintenance and repair services to all types of trailers, including suspension, axle components, electrical systems, tires, welding and refurbishing. They will come to a customer’s home, office or roadside breakdown.

For more information or to schedule a service, visit their On the Go Mobile RV & Trailer Repair website or call 435-703-5796.

