Iron County Student Athlete of the Week: Megan Allred, Cedar volleyball

CEDAR CITY — Cedar High School volleyball player Megan Allred has been named this week’s Iron County Student Athlete of the Week by Cedar City News.

Allred, a senior middle blocker for the Reds, was nominated by her coach, Nicole Anglin.

“Megan has always been a really hard worker,” Anglin told Cedar City News. “She has accepted the challenges that have been placed in front of her and super is dedicated to the program and what we’re trying to teach as coaches. So it’s been super appreciated to have her example and role, even as a captain this year.”

Anglin praised Allred for leading the team through “experience and momentum.”

“Just her example on the court was her leadership role,” Anglin said.

In a dramatic come-from-behind win at home against Crimson Cliffs on Oct. 13, Allred recorded seven kills as the Reds rallied to beat the Mustangs 3-2 after losing the first two sets.

The Reds went on to finish the season with an even 500 record in Region 9 play with seven wins and seven losses in the region, 14-15 overall. They were 1-1 in the playoffs, sweeping Stansbury 3-0 on Oct. 24 before losing 0-3 to host team Desert Hills in the match that immediately followed.

Allred, who is the daughter of John and CariDee Allred, has also participated in basketball and track at Cedar High.

