Updated: Child found safe and suspects in Amber Alert are in custody

An Amber Alert has been issued for 10-month-old Amila Spratley-Apkewas last seen in a stolen gray 2008 Acura, Ogden, Utah, Nov. 4, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Ogden Police Department

ST. GEORGE — The Ogden Police Department has issued an Amber Alert involving a stolen vehicle with a 10-month-old child inside.

Update 1:05 p.m. The child has been found safe and the suspects are in custody.

According to the department’s Facebook page, a 2008 gray Acura with Utah license plate number G565GBU was stolen Wednesday at approximately 10:45 a.m. Ten-month old Amily Spratley-Apkewas was inside the vehicle at the time.

The infant is wearing a pink onesie with bunny ears. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is approximately 2 feet tall.

Anyone who observes the vehicle or the child is asked to call 911.

