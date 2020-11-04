Updated: Child found safe and suspects in Amber Alert are in custody

Written by or for St. George News
November 4, 2020
An Amber Alert has been issued for 10-month-old Amila Spratley-Apkewas last seen in a stolen gray 2008 Acura, Ogden, Utah, Nov. 4, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Ogden Police Department

ST. GEORGE — The Ogden Police Department has issued an Amber Alert involving a stolen vehicle with a 10-month-old child inside.

Update 1:05 p.m. The child has been found safe and the suspects are in custody.

According to the department’s Facebook page, a 2008 gray Acura with Utah license plate number G565GBU was stolen Wednesday at approximately 10:45 a.m. Ten-month old Amily Spratley-Apkewas was inside the vehicle at the time.

The infant is wearing a pink onesie with bunny ears. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is approximately 2 feet tall.

Anyone who observes the vehicle or the child is asked to call 911.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Press releases and news tips may be sent to [email protected]

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!