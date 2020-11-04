Arizona to become third state bordering Utah with legal recreational pot

Written by Fox13Now.com
November 4, 2020
Marijuana plants at a dispensary in Oakland, Calif., Jan. 1, 2018 | Associated Press file photo by Mathew Sumner, St. George News

Four more states are poised to legalize recreational cannabis—with measures expected to pass in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota.

Joining Nevada and Colorado, Arizona is yet another Utah border state to legalize, regulate and tax marijuana for adults 21 and older.

“We’re still a relatively conservative state when you look at Nevada and Colorado,” said Christine Stenquist, founder of Together for Responsible Use and Cannabis Education (TRUCE). “We still have a long ways to go with our program.”

Now surrounded on the east, west and south by states with legalized marijuana, Utah sits in a unique position. The state has a medical marijuana program in place, that was recently modified from the original 2018 Utah Medical Cannabis Act earlier in the 2020 general session. Utah’s neighbors to the north, Idaho and Wyoming have no medical or recreational marijuana laws in place.

Read the full story here:  Fox13Now.com.

Written by BRIAN SCHNEE, Fox13Now.com.

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station

