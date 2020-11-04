New COVID-19 infections set high mark in Southern Utah

Written by Chris Reed
November 4, 2020
Social distancing floor sign in St. George Regional Airport on June 22, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — While election day may have come and gone, the coronavirus reminded Southern Utah residents on Wednesday that it has not.

A caregiver that handles COVID-19 patients at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. Undated photo. | Photo courtesy of Intermountain Healthcare, St. George News

There were 139 new COVID-19 infections in Southern Utah reported by the Utah Department of Health on Wednesday, the most in one day since the pandemic began in March.

Washington County led the new cases with 100, while Iron County saw its first coronavirus-related death since Sept. 25; a hospitalized man between 65- and 84-years-old.

The area and the state have been seeing a continuous rise in infections, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus since late September that is showing no sign of abating despite the governor authorizing additional public health restrictions on Oct. 13 that has Washington, Beaver and Garfield counties under mandatory mask restrictions.

Graphic showing 10 days with the most coronavirus cases in Southern Utah through Nov. 4, 2020. | Background photo by mbz-photodesign, iStock/Getty Images Plus; Infographic by Chris Reed, St. George News | Click to enlarge

Hospitalizations reached their highest level Tuesday in Southern Utah, with 35 local residents hospitalized with the virus. That number was down to 30 on Wednesday.

The state saw its second-worst day overall since the start of the pandemic. A month and a half ago, Gov. Gary Herbert celebrated in a news conference that the state was going down to an average of 400 new infections per day.

As of Wednesday, that average stood at 1,803 per day, with 2,110 new infections statewide and hospitalizations also reaching a new high.

Southern Utah coronavirus count (as of Nov. 4, 2020, seven-day average in parentheses)

Positive COVID-19 tests: 6,880 (103.9 new infections per day in seven days, rising since Oct. 29)

  • Washington County: 5,555 (89.7 per day, rising)
  • Iron County: 1013 (9.4 per day, dropping)
  • Kane County: 105 (0.6 per day, dropping)
  • Garfield County: 112 (1.3 per day, steady) 
  • Beaver County: 95 (2.9 per day, rising) 

Deaths: 58 (0.6 per day, dropping)

  • Washington County: 47 (1 new since last report: hospitalized male 65-84)
  • Iron County: 4 (1 new: hospitalized male 65-84) 
  • Garfield County: 5
  • Kane County: 1
  • Beaver County: 1 

Hospitalized: 30 (rising)

Recovered: 5,119

Current Utah seven-day average: 1,803 (rising)

Southern Utah counties in high transmission level as of Oct. 29 (masks required, gatherings to 10 or less): Washington (19.7% positive tests, 560.9 per 100,000 case rate), Beaver (8.5% positive tests, 304.0 per 100,000 case rate), Garfield (18.12% positive tests, 511.8 per 100,000 case rate)

Southern Utah counties in moderate transmission level (masks required, gatherings to 10 or less until Oct. 29):  Iron (9.7% positive tests, 256.0 per 100,000 case rate)

Southern Utah counties in low transmission level (masks recommended, gatherings to 50 or less): , Kane (5.3% positive tests, 129.7 per 100,000 case rate)

