TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

Weekend events | Nov. 5-8
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Impression & Abstraction | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Artist Reception for Lindsey J. Barney & David Hansen | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Paint Nite | Admission: $25 (21+ only) | Location: Cedar City Elks Lodge #1556, 111 E. 200 North, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Mary Manning | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Holiday Small Paintings Show | Admission: Free | Location: Maynard Dixon Legacy Museum, 2200 S. State St., Mt. Carmel.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10-11:30 p.m. | Boundaries for Tough Mothers | Admission: $30 | Location: Moon Tree Midwifery, 5 N. Main St., Suite 103, Cedar City.
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | A Flash in the Dark | Admission: $50-$125 | Location: Atomic Apertures, 204 N. 1000 East, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. | Men’s Conference | Admission: $425 | Location: Red Lion Hotel, 850 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $50 | Location: Cedar Post Pawn of Hurricane, 72 W. State St., Hurricane.
Entertainment
- Thursday and Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | All This Intimacy by Rajiv Joseph | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Center for the Arts, 225 S. University Blvd., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée 2-4 p.m.), 7-9 p.m. | Bright Star | Admission: $5-$15 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Thursday, 12:15-9:50 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 9:50 p.m. and Saturday, 1-11:15 p.m. | Red Rock Film Festival | Admission: $10-$150 | Location: Cedar City Festival Hall, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time at Bare Foot | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Building C, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Teen Leadership Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: TurningLeaf Wellness Center, 1240 E. 100 South, Building 23 Suite #204, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Free Community Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Backyard BBQ Competition | Admission: $75 | Location: BBQ Pit Stop of St. George, 180 N. 300 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | SUPIC Aloha Health Fair | Admission: Free | Location: Parking lot of the Udvar-Hazy School of Business at DSU, 943 E. 400 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Shop Local Kanab | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Dark Sky RV Campground, 2270 E. Mountain View Drive, Kanab.
Music
- Thursday and Friday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | The Beach Boys | Admission: $45-$85 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Stone Company | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Vinyl Fusion | Admission: Free | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 8:30-10 p.m. | 3hattrio | Admission: Free | Location: Balcony One, 770 W. State Road 9, Virgin.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PDT | Kid & Nic Show | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Lee Brice | Admission: $45-$80 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m. | Amanda Barrick Unplugged with Steve Stay | Admission: $10-$25 | Location: Kayenta Center for the Arts, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Trainwreck | Admission: $5 | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight | St. George StreetFest | Admission: Free | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | BYU Management Society Scholarship Banquet | Admission: $75-$450 | Location: Courtyard by Marriott, 185 S. 1470 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-11 p.m. | Policy Kings 2nd Anniversary Party | Admission: Free | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. | The Reel Deal Fishing Tournament | Admission: $20-$30 | Location: Jackson Flat Reservoir, Kanab.
- Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Rise Pickleball Camp | Admission: $350 | Location: Amira Resort & Spa, 1871 W. Canyon View Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 8:30 a.m. | Snow Canyon Half Marathon | Admission: $20-$95 | Location: Snow Canyon High School, 1385 N. 2400 West, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. | Beaver Dam Mountains Geology | Admission: $65 | Location: Bureau of Land Management Field Office, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Barre Above Training | Admission: $289.99 | Location: Summit Athletic Club, 1532 E. 1450 South, St. George.
