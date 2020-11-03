City of St. George to temporarily restrict events due to increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Written by or for St. George News
November 3, 2020
In this 2013 file photo, runners enter Snow Canyon State Park, Utah, Nov. 2, 2013 | Photo by Michael Nielsen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The city of St. George has announced that several local events and sports tournaments have been canceled due to a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

After consulting with health care providers, the city is temporarily restricting events that bring large numbers of people to the community, according to a news release from the city of St. George.

The canceled events include the Snow Canyon Half Marathon on Nov. 7, the Skillz and Thrillz Challenge on Nov. 14, the Seegmiller Farm Harvest Days & Turkey Trot on Nov. 21, and Kick Off to Christmas & Santa Dash on Nov. 30 among others.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Press releases and news tips may be sent to news@stgnews.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!