City of St. George to temporarily restrict events due to increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

ST. GEORGE — The city of St. George has announced that several local events and sports tournaments have been canceled due to a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

After consulting with health care providers, the city is temporarily restricting events that bring large numbers of people to the community, according to a news release from the city of St. George.

The canceled events include the Snow Canyon Half Marathon on Nov. 7, the Skillz and Thrillz Challenge on Nov. 14, the Seegmiller Farm Harvest Days & Turkey Trot on Nov. 21, and Kick Off to Christmas & Santa Dash on Nov. 30 among others.

