Preliminary 2020 election results

Voters fill out their ballots at the Washington County Administration Building in St. George, Utah, Nov. 6, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —These are the preliminary returns for the 2020 general elections for federal, state and local races. Results will be updated throughout the evening.

Federal and state executive office race results appear first, followed by Utah House and Senate races and Washington and Iron county races.

Results for Utah constitutional amendments can be found at the bottom.

The following information is taken from resulted posted by the Lt. Governor’s Office and Washington and Iron county clerk offices.

United States President

Utah

DONALD J. TRUMP MICHAEL R. PENCE 57.54% 560636 JO JORGENSEN JEREMY COHEN 02.11% 3977 KANYE WEST MICHELLE TIDBALL 00.41% 3977 DON BLANKENSHIP WILLIAM MOHR 00.34% 3316 HOWIE HAWKINS ANGELA WALKER 00.27% 2675 BROCK PIERCE KARLA BALLARD 00.15% 1426 JOE MCHUGH ELIZABETH STOR 00.12% 1206 LORIA LA RIVA 00.06% 621 JOSEPH R. BIDEN KAMALA D. HARRIS 39.00% 379,959

Washington County

BROCK PIERCE, KARLA BALLARD 73 (0.09%) KANYE WEST, MICHELLE TIDBALL 240 (0.3%) JOSEPH R. BIDEN, KAMALA D. HARRIS 18667 (23.39%) DON BLANKENSHIP, WILLIAM MOHR 190 (0.24%) JO JORGENSEN, JEREMY COHEN 1324 (1.66%) JOE MCHUGH, ELIZABETH STORM 62 (0.08%) HOWIE HAWKINS, ANGELA WALKER 151 (0.19%) GLORIA LA RIVA 27 (0.03%) DONALD J. TRUMP, MICHAEL R. PENCE 58495 (73.28%) Write-In 590 (0.74%)

Iron County

BROCK PIERCE, KARLA BALLARD 23 (0.16) KANYE WEST, MICHELLE TIDBALL 67 (0.34%) JOSEPH R. BIDEN, KAMALA D. HARRIS 4033 (20.75%) DON BLANKENSHIP, WILLIAM MOHR 63 (0.32%) JO JORGENSEN, JEREMY COHEN 392 (2.04%) JOE MCHUGH, ELIZABETH STORM 20 (0.10%) HOWIE HAWKINS, ANGELA WALKER 53 (0.27%) GLORIA LA RIVA 17 (0.09%) DONALD J. TRUMP, MICHAEL R. PENCE 14474 (74.47%) Write-In 153 (0.79%)

Utah’s 2nd Congressional District

Utah

CHRIS STEWART 60.91% 159120 KAEL WESTON 35.21% 91992 J. ROBERT LATHAM 03.88% 10145

Washington County

KAEL WESTON 16111 (21.3%) CHRIS STEWART 55998 (74.04%) J. ROBERT LATHAM 3518 (4.65%)

Iron County

KAEL WESTON 3474 (17.88%) CHRIS STEWART 14005 (72.06%) J. ROBERT LATHAM 787 (4/05%)

Governor

Utah

SPENCER J. COX DEIDRE M. HENDERSON 63.89% 605242 CHRIS PETERSON KARINA BROWN 31.49% 298290 GREG DUERDEN WAYNE HILL 01.54% 28525 DANIEL RHEAD COTTAM BARRY EVAN SHORT 03.01% 25818

Washington County

CHRIS PETERSON, KARINA BROWN 15288 (19.28%) GREG DUERDEN, WAYNE HILL 2126 (2.68%) SPENCER J. COX, DEIDRE M. HENDERSON 54888 (69.23%) DANIEL RHEAD COTTAM, BARRY EVAN SHORT 3666 (4.62%) Write-In 3313 (4.18%)

Iron County

CHRIS PETERSON, KARINA BROWN 3195 (16.44%) GREG DUERDEN, WAYNE HILL 437 (2.25%) SPENCER J. COX, DEIDRE M. HENDERSON 13655 (70.26%) DANIEL RHEAD COTTAM, BARRY EVAN SHORT 952 (4.90%) Write-In 592 (3.05%)

Utah Attorney General

SEAN D. REYES 60.09% 574345 GREG SKORDAS 35.05% 340623 RUDY J. BAUTISTA 04.80% 46670

Utah

Washington County

RUDY J. BAUTISTA 4226 (5.37%) GREG SKORDAS 16810 (21.37%) SEAN D. REYES 57636 (73.26%)

Iron County

RUDY J. BAUTISTA 1016 (5023%) GREG SKORDAS 3557 (18.30%) SEAN D. REYES 14435 (72059%)

State Auditor

Utah

JOHN ‘FRUGAL’ DOUGALL 75.23% 675880 BRIAN L. FABBI 12.79% 114935 JEFFREY L. OSTLER 11.98% 107656

Washington County

JOHN ‘FRUGAL’ DOUGALL 60436 (83.2%) JEFFREY L. OSTLER 7332 (10.09%) BRIAN L. FABBI 4869 (6.7%)

Iron County

JOHN ‘FRUGAL’ DOUGALL 14667 (75.47%) JEFFREY L. OSTLER 1538 (7.91%) BRIAN L. FABBI 1279 (6.58%)

State Treasurer

Utah

DAVID DAMSCHEN 75.49% 672968 JOSEPH SPECIALE 14.10% 125728 RICHARD PROCTOR 10.41% 92768

Washington County

RICHARD PROCTOR 6165 (8.4%) DAVID DAMSCHEN 60032 (81.76%) JOSEPH SPECIALE 7232 (9.85%)

Iron County

RICHARD PROCTOR 1386 (6.93%) DAVID DAMSCHEN 14489 (74.55%) JOSEPH SPECIALE 1775 (9.13%)

Utah State School Board 15

Utah

KRISTAN NORTON 100.00% 82719

Washington County

KRISTAN NORTON 66607 (100%)

Iron County

KRISTAN NORTON 82.90% 16112

Utah House Races

House 62

TRAVIS M. SEEGMILLER 19739 (97.65%) Write-In 476 (2.35%)

House 71

Washington County

BRAD LAST 13806 (100%)

Iron County

BRAD LAST 3624 (85.13%)

House 72

REX P SHIPP 74.52% 10697 LONNIE WHITE JR 18.02% 2587 PIPER MANESSE 07.45% 1070

House 74

LOWRY SNOW 16752 (73.07%) KENZIE CARTER 6174 (26.93%)

House 75

WALT BROOKS 12540 (76.4%) REBECCA SULLIVAN 3874 (23.6%)

Utah Senate

Senate 29

DON L. IPSON 40912 (76.72%) CHUCK GOODE 12414 (23.28%)

Washington County Commission

DEAN COX 61878 (84.26%) ROBERT V. LOVE 11558 (15.74%)

Washington County Recorder

GARY L. CHRISTENSEN 67767 (100%)

Washington County Treasurer

DAVID WHITEHEAD 67151 (100%)

Washington County Attorney

ERIC CLARKE 66472 (100%)

Washington County Assessor

TOM DURRANT 66441 (100%)

Washington County School Board

Local School Board Dist. 1

BECKY DUNN 8713 (93.06%) Write-In 650 (6.94%)

Local School Board Dist. 2

CRAIG SEEGMILLER 7588 (90.38%) Write-In 808 (9.62%)

Local School Board Dist. 3

DANIEL NIELSON 4453 (41.31%) TERRY L. HUTCHINSON 6127 (56.84%) Write-In 200 (1.86%)

Iron County Commission C

MARILYN WOOD 16097 (82.82%)

Iron County Assessor

KARSTEN MCKAY REED 16053 (86.60%)

Iron County Recorder/Surveyor

CARRI ROWLEY JEFFRIES 16050 (82.58%)

Iron County Treasurer

NICOLE ROSENBERG 15998 (82.32%)

Iron County School Board

1st Local School Board Dist. 1

TESSA DOUGLAS 1596 (38.05%) DAVE STAHELI 2218 (52.89%)

2nd Local School Board Dist. 2

BEN A. JOHNSON 3101 (76.61%)

3rd Local School Board Dist. 3

JEFF CORRY 2038 (47.20%) TIFFINEY CHRISTIANSEN 1929 (44.67%)

Utah Constitutional Amendments

Constitutional Amendment A

Utah

For 58.64% 570333 Against 41.36% 402215

Washington County

FOR 36458 (49.76%) AGAINST 36804 (50.24%)

Iron county

For 44.39% 8,627 Against 9,962

Constitutional Amendment B

Utah

For 80.45% 761211 Against 19.55% 185028

Washington County

FOR 55870 (78.53%) AGAINST 15271 (21.47%)

Iron County

For 72.20% 14,033 Against 20.79% 4,040

Constitutional Amendment C

Utah

For 81.12% 565131 Against 38.76% 357756

Washington County

FOR 54881 (76.32%) AGAINST 17026 (23.68%)

Iron County

For 69.11% 13,432 Against 24.59% 4,779

Constitutional Amendment D

Utah

For 74.17% 565131 Against 25.83% 248500

Washington County

FOR 40368 (58.27%) AGAINST 28905 (41.73%)

Iron County

For 50.56% 9,827 Against 39.95% 7,764

Constitutional Amendment E

Utah

For 74.17% 713399 Against 25.83% 248500

Washington County

FOR 56228 (77.61%) AGAINST 16226 (22.39%)

Iron County

For 76.45% 14,858 Against 18.36% 3,569

Constitutional Amendment F

Utah

For 66.95% 615142 Against 33.05% 303720

Washington County

FOR 44994 (65.3%) AGAINST 23914 (34.7%)

Iron County

For 56.80% 11,040 Against 32.92% 6,398

Constitutional Amendment G

Utah

For 53.80% 515892 Against 46.20% 442990

Washington County

FOR 37113 (51.5%) AGAINST 34949 (48.5%)

Iron County

For 47.19% 9,171 Against 46.50% 9,038

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.