Kristine Dix Smith

1948 — November 1, 2020

Kriss did not want an obituary, although she was an avid obituary reader. I thought it was important to share her passing because she was a part of so many lives.

Kriss was a social worker and adoption specialist for the Utah Division of Social Services, Child Welfare. She and her partners were responsible for placing over 750 “hard to place” adoptions, including hildren with many disabilities, severe medical issues and older difficult teenagers. She loved her job, and I’m positive those adoptive families love her.

She passed away on Nov. 1, 2020, from complications surrounding five years of cancer. She never let the cancer rule and enjoyed her life in Santa Clara, Utah with many friends and family. She traveled the world and collected many treasures, some small and some large. Living and growing up in Salt Lake, Park City and Santa Clara served to broaden her friendships and experiences. She touched so many lives and tried to give so much to all of them.

I’m sure she will look over her two grandchildren, Skyler and Tristen; her husband, John; and all her pets. She was looking forward to seeing the ones that past before her at “Rainbow Bridge.”

Donations in her name may be made to the Best Friends Animal Society at Bestfriends.org.

A note on her dresser reads: “I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.”

I will miss you Kriss S.

