Police: Driver of pickup brakes hard, lessens impact of SR-56 collision

Wrecked Mazda Protege at the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Iron Springs Road and state Route 56 near Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 3, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Two men escaped serious injury in a two-vehicle collision on state Route 56 west of Cedar City Tuesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Nielson told Cedar City News the incident occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection where Iron Springs Road meets SR-56, near mile marker 56.

Nielson said the 28-year-old male driver of a blue 2000 Mazda protege passenger car was turning left from Iron Springs Road onto eastbound SR-56 when it was struck by a westbound white 1994 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck being driven by a 56-year-old man.

Nielson noted the similarities between Tuesday’s crash and a fatal collision that happened at that location earlier this year. In that April 28 incident, Tyrell Robinson, 24, of Cedar City, died when his car was struck by a westbound pickup truck.

“It was the exact same place and the exact same circumstances,” Nielson said, adding that the major difference was that nobody was killed or even seriously injured in Tuesday’s incident.

“This time, the westbound vehicle impacted the driver’s side door and rear axle area, only because the westbound driver was able to get hard on his brakes,” Nielson said.

A photo taken by UHP at the scene shows a lengthy set of skid marks at the scene.

Nielson said there were no injuries reported other than some minor bumps and bruises.

“Neither (driver) was transported for medical attention,” he said.

The driver of the Maxda was cited for failure to yield.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.