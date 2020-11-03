Driver cited after collision at Pioneer Road intersection that residents say has limited visibility

Written by Jeff Richards
November 3, 2020
Scene of collision between a Jeep and a Subaru on Pioneer Road, St. George, Utah, Nov. 2, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A left-turn collision Monday on Pioneer Road left one man with minor injuries and another with a failure to yield citation.

St. George Police officer Andy Mickelson talks to the driver of a Subaru involved in a collision on Pioneer Road, St. George, Utah, Nov. 2, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before noon at the intersection on Man O War Road and Pioneer Road.

St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said the driver of a black Subaru passenger car had pulled out to make a left turn onto northbound Pioneer Road when he was struck on the driver’s side by a black Jeep that was heading south.

Atkin told St. George News that the Subaru driver said he noticed one oncoming vehicle but not the Jeep that was traveling behind it.

“It does appear that the rain maybe caused him not to see the vehicle,” Atkin said.

The Subaru driver, who was reportedly uninjured, was cited for failure to yield after a stop sign, she said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Jeep was transported to the hospital in an ambulance for treatment of injuries that were believed to be minor. The vehicle’s airbags did not deploy, and witnesses said the man complained of chest pain after hitting the steering wheel.

Damage to front end of a Jeep involved in a collision with a Subaru on Pioneer Road, St. George, Utah, Nov. 2, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

But while the Jeep appeared to still be drivable, the Subaru sustained more significant damage and needed to be towed.

Witnesses who live or work nearby told St. George News it’s hard to see southbound traffic from where the white “stop” line is painted at the eastern end of Man O War Road, with a row of pine trees limiting visibility. They suggested the line be repainted so that it is closer to Pioneer Road.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News in 2017. Jeff is a longtime journalist and secondary school teacher. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters. They also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com
Twitter: @stgnews@moabjeff@stgnewssports

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!