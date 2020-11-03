Driver cited after collision at Pioneer Road intersection that residents say has limited visibility

Scene of collision between a Jeep and a Subaru on Pioneer Road, St. George, Utah, Nov. 2, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A left-turn collision Monday on Pioneer Road left one man with minor injuries and another with a failure to yield citation.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before noon at the intersection on Man O War Road and Pioneer Road.

St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said the driver of a black Subaru passenger car had pulled out to make a left turn onto northbound Pioneer Road when he was struck on the driver’s side by a black Jeep that was heading south.

Atkin told St. George News that the Subaru driver said he noticed one oncoming vehicle but not the Jeep that was traveling behind it.

“It does appear that the rain maybe caused him not to see the vehicle,” Atkin said.

The Subaru driver, who was reportedly uninjured, was cited for failure to yield after a stop sign, she said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Jeep was transported to the hospital in an ambulance for treatment of injuries that were believed to be minor. The vehicle’s airbags did not deploy, and witnesses said the man complained of chest pain after hitting the steering wheel.

But while the Jeep appeared to still be drivable, the Subaru sustained more significant damage and needed to be towed.

Witnesses who live or work nearby told St. George News it’s hard to see southbound traffic from where the white “stop” line is painted at the eastern end of Man O War Road, with a row of pine trees limiting visibility. They suggested the line be repainted so that it is closer to Pioneer Road.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

