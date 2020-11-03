Fire destroys restaurant at historic Springdale inn near Zion National Park

ST. GEORGE — A fire destroyed a restaurant and gift shop in front of the historic Bumbleberry Inn near Zion National Park in Springdale early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., fire crews from Hurricane Valley Fire District were dispatched to the fire at the Bumbleberry Inn on Zion Park Boulevard. Crews arrived to find the blaze spreading throughout the front of the structure where Porter’s Smokehouse & Grill and the hotel’s gift shop is located. Flames were also visible from the roof of the building.

As firefighters tackled the blaze, Springdale Police officers cordoned off the area, while Utah Barricade responded to set up barriers equipped with lights to assist with traffic control, Springdale Police Officer Britt Ballard told St. George News.

Meanwhile, the Hildale-Colorado City Fire Department responded with the a heavy rescue engine equipped with powerful lighting units to illuminate the area. The engine is also equipped with a steady flow of oxygen to refill the firefighters’ tanks when needed.

Fire crews fought the blaze continuously for more than two hours, and shortly after 3:30 a.m., the fire was controlled, Ballard said. Even after it was under control, the ladder truck continued dousing the building, an effort that would continue for many more hours.

“I just left the scene just after 11 a.m.,” Ballard said. “And that ladder truck was still dumping water out there.”

The guest rooms were not threatened by the fire, since they are located in a separate building behind the restaurant. However, a hotel just feet from the restaurant was initially threatened until crews were able to control the blaze to stop it from spreading to any nearby structures.

Hurricane Valley Fire Chief Tom Kuhlmann was meeting with the fire marshal, Ballard said, to inspect the structure as the investigation into the cause continues.

Both directions of travel on Zion Park Boulevard were initially affected, with eastbound traffic on Mount Carmel Highway heavier and congested at times.

“Eastbound traffic is open and flowing pretty well right now,” Ballard said.

Hurricane Valley Fire Department, Hildale-Colorado City Fire Department, St. George Fire Department and Washington City Fire Department responded and assisted with suppression efforts, while Utah Barricade responded to assist with traffic control.

