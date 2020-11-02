Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

People prepare to embark on a "Trump train" in St. George, Utah, Nov. 1, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Stark, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — At approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday, LaVerkin City Police were notified that the boy has been located and is safe and healthy.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — With just two days until Election Day, supporters of President Donald Trump organized a coordinated “Trump train” that saw people gathering in their cars, trucks and on motorcycles at high schools across Washington County before heading to their final gathering spot at Washington County Legacy Park.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — The completion of a long-awaited affordable housing complex was celebrated Thursday with a ribbon-cutting.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — It was the opposite of a normal football game: all the eyes on the field were directed toward the stands.

Read complete story here.

CEDAR CITY — For the first time in its history, Southern Utah University will offer a doctorate-level program.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.