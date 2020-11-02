Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

November 2, 2020
People prepare to embark on a "Trump train" in St. George, Utah, Nov. 1, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Stark, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

UPDATED: 12-year-old LaVerkin boy found safe

Isaac Escobedo. | Photo courtesy of LaVerkin Police Department

ST. GEORGE — At approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday, LaVerkin City Police were notified that the boy has been located and is safe and healthy.

Photo gallery: With 2 days until the election, ‘Trump trains’ chug full steam ahead in Southern Utah

Flags decorate a truck during a set of coordinated Trump trains set throughout Washington County, Utah, Nov. 1, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Stark, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — With just two days until Election Day, supporters of President Donald Trump organized a coordinated “Trump train” that saw people gathering in their cars, trucks and on motorcycles at high schools across Washington County before heading to their final gathering spot at Washington County Legacy Park.

Officials cut the ribbon for RiverWalk Village, the area’s newest affordable housing complex

At the ribbon cutting ceremony for the RiverWalk Village apartments in St. George, Utah, Oct. 29, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Switchpoint Community Resource Center, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The completion of a long-awaited affordable housing complex was celebrated Thursday with a ribbon-cutting.

Tournament organizers enforce mask mandates as youth sports press on in Southern Utah

Spectators look on as seventh-graders from Crimson Cliffs and Hurricane compete in the Southern Utah Nevada Youth Football League championship at Crimson Cliffs High School, Oct. 31, 2020 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — It was the opposite of a normal football game: all the eyes on the field were directed toward the stands.

Utah Board of Higher Education approves SUU’s first-ever doctorate program

Southern Utah University campus in Cedar City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — For the first time in its history, Southern Utah University will offer a doctorate-level program.

