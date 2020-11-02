Traffic alert: Southbound I-15 closed at Exit 8 due to crash

Scene of a crash on Interstate 15, St. George, Utah, Nov. 2, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A head-on collision between exit 5 and 6 on southbound Interstate 15 in St. George prompted temporary closure of the freeway Monday afternoon.

A medical helicopter landing necessitated the closure, and one lane of traffic is open to motorists as of 1 p.m. The Utah Department of Transportation estimates traffic will be affected for about one hour.

Exit 8 at the southbound Bluff Street exit is closed. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

A St. George News reporter is on scene. This is a developing story.

